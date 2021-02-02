Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

