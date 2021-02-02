TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. TOP has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $128,171.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

