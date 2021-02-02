Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.4 days.

TOPCF remained flat at $$11.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

