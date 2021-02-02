Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Toshiba stock remained flat at $$32.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

