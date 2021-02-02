Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

