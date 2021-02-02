TouchCon Trading Up 140% This Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 140% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $607,267.46 and approximately $17,669.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

