ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 10.1%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25. 6,780,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,289,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

