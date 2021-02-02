Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLUBQ opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.54.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

