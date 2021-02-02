TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Shares Gap Down to $226.00

TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $206.80. TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) shares last traded at $204.20, with a volume of 1,058,706 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

