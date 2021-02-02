TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post sales of $451.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.20 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $422.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 237,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

