Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 387 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

