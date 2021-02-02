Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,080 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $42,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

