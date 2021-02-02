TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

TRSWF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.