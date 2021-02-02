TravelNote Trading 35.3% Higher This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $9,369.36 and approximately $12.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00140499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036877 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

