Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.03

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 38326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

