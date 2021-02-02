Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) fell 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.10. 460,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$123.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

