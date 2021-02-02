Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Trading Up 0.9%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 21,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 27,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

