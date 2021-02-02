Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Shares Gap Up to $86.00

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $91.00. Triad Group plc (TRD.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 42,511 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.55 million and a PE ratio of -43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.41.

In other Triad Group plc (TRD.L) news, insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of Triad Group plc (TRD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £11,648 ($15,218.19).

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

