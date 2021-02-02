Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,369.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Trias has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $22,369.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

