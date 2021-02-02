Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Up to $143.50

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.50, but opened at $150.00. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 6,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.96 million and a P/E ratio of -42.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.08.

Trifast plc (TRI.L) Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.