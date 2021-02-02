Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.50. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 81,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

