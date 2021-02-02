Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,881. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

