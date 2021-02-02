Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.19. 4,224,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,092,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000.

About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

