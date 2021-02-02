Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 6017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.
Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.
