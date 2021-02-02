TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) Trading Up 7.4%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 109,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 43,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. is based in Fredericton, Canada.

