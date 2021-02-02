Truadvice LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,775.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.