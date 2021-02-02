TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.14

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $904,013.19 and $712.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

