Truist Securiti Comments on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 137.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 213,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

