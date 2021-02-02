Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 418,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

