TrustSwap One Day Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $64.80 million and $1.77 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,437,565 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

