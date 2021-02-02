TrustSwap (SWAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002816 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $70.46 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,384,293 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

