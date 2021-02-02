TrustToken Price Tops $0.20 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

