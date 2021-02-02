TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $338,564.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.