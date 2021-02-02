Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $397,100.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares in the company, valued at $42,591,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TCX stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,705. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.
