Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.
Shares of TCX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $860.04 million, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.