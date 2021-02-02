Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of TCX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $860.04 million, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $407,300. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

