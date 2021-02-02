Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) a C$13.50 Price Target

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.05. 601,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,307. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

