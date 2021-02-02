TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 5,457,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,712.4 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263. TUI has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

