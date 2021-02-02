Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.31. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 6,068,789 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 28.57 ($0.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.85. The stock has a market cap of £387.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

