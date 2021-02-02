TurtleCoin Trading Up 116.8% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $447,916.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,441,553,359 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.