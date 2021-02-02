TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $575,148.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 423.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,486,349,003 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

