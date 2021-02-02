Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s share price fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.40. 8,652,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,937,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCB. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

