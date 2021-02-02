Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,944 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.26% of Twist Bioscience worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $186.65 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,420,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

