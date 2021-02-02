Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 49.64%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.