U Network (UUU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, U Network has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $255,636.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

