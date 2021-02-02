U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $358.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.21 million and the highest is $364.00 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $369.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

