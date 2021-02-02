U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USEG stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

