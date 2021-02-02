U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading 5.9% Higher

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.04. 1,992,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,520,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.