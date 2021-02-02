U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

USAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

USAU stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

