Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

