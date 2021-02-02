Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $103,252.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Ubex has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $589,695.96 and $103,252.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00746803 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.